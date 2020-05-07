Rupert Grint and Girlfriend Georgia Groome Welcome First Child Together

Rupert Grint is officially a father to a baby girl!

The Harry Potter star and his longtime girlfriend, Georgia Groome, welcomed a daughter this week nearly one month after the actor's representative confirmed the couple were expecting their first child together.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

It first emerged that Groome was pregnant in April after she was spotted with her baby bump on full display in London while out with Grint.

The pair, who have been together since 2011, have kept their relationship very private over the years. But in a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Grint opened up about his desire to start a family, telling the outlet, "I'd like to settle down and have kids soon."

"If I had a son, would I call him Ron [like his Harry Potter character Ron Wesley]? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with," he said.

Grint is the first of his Harry Potter co-stars, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe, to become a parent.