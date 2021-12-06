Roy’s All Steak Hamburgers in Auburn, Maine Temporarily Closing After Car Drove Into Building

***Update #2***

In a press release from Roy's, they are hoping to reopen this Wednesday, December 8th. Even with the reopening, they are unsure if they will be open at full capacity or just for takeout. They will know more tomorrow, Tuesday, December 7th as they monitor the progress of the work.

Keep an eye on their Facebook page here to keep up to date on reopening/rebuilding plans.

We will reopen this Wednesday, December 8th. This is only if everything goes as planned with the builders we have working diligently to get us back up and running. We are still unsure if we will be open full capacity or for take out only, but we will know tomorrow at some point. We will post further updates on our Facebook page as we receive more information from the builders. We would like to send out a huge thank you to everyone who has reached out and continued to support us during this difficult time, we greatly appreciate each and every one of you. We look forward to welcoming all of our wonderful customers back soon! ~The Roy Family”

***Update***

According to an article from Sun Journal, a 20-year-old Falmouth woman by the name of Sandra Kamuhinda, hit the building and was not injured. She was charged with operating under the influence.

Roy's All Steak Hamburgers is an icon in Auburn and has been since 1988. It's simple, no-frills, reasonably priced (cash only!), reliable food.

They offer chicken tenders, hot dogs, cheese dogs, lobster rolls, and of course their famous all-steak hamburgers.

They're also well known for feeling like family. While seasonal guests come through each year, for many it's like being in an episode of Cheers, where everyone knows your name, there are friendly faces, and some friendly roasting at the counter.

Roy's is typically open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, 7 days a week but for now, due to a recent incident, they are closed.

Not a Drive-Thru

Roy's is conveniently located at 5 Washington Street in North Auburn and with convenience also comes traffic and with traffic comes accidents.

Early Sunday morning Roy's posted some heartbreaking photos of the interior of the restaurant after a driver had driven into their building.

Fortunately, none of the employees were hurt. One employee was present at the time of the accident doing breakfast prep work.

No details as to what led the driver to crash into the building have been released at this time.

While the photos certainly indicate a lot of damage, Roy's stated that there is a lot more structural damage than the photos show. They are unsure of when they'll be able to reopen but there's no doubt that the community will be ready and waiting when the doors reopen.

