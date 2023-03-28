ROAD TRIP WORTHY: Red’s Eats In Wiscasset Will Open On April 17th

If you are looking for the ultimate outdoor dining experience in Maine, this is worth hoping in the car and taking a drive for!

Back in the day, when I lived and worked in Bath, I always made it a point to head over to the iconic Red's Eats, which is nestled right at the heart of Maine Street, in Wiscasset. Even now, if I am in that part of Maine, I make it a point to grab something delicious to eat there. Word to the wise, have plenty of spare time, they sometimes have a line of customers that will test your patience. It's worth it.

A family run business, the self proclaimed "Home of Maine's #1 Lobster Roll" Red's Eats has been serving up killer food since 1938, they do a whole lot more than lobster rolls. In fact, they have over 70 other fresh selections on the menu, including a red snapper hot dog that will make you weak in the knees

They are celebrating their 85th year of operation, and will be open for the 2023 season. Hours will be Monday-Sunday, from 11:30am-5:00pm. After April school vacation, they will be Closed on Mondays & Tuesdays, but open Wednesday-Sunday, from 11:30am-5:00pm

Voted Maine’s #1 Lobster Roll on several lists, they were also inducted to TripAdvisor’s Hall Of Fame. And Red's will be featured on a Maine themed episode on the upcoming season of the Netflix show "Somebody Feed Phil", where Phil Rosenthal, the creator of the classic sitcom, "Everybody Loves Raymond" travels the globe in search of the best food to chow down on.

The warm weather is coming back, so when you and your family, or friends hit the open road to explore Maine, make sure you stop by and check out this legendary dining spot!