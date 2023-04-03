ROAD TRIP: Maine Wildlife Park Opens For The Season April 14th
Looking for a little family fun? This is road trip worthy!
Maine Wildlife Park, located in Gray, will soon be back for the 2023 season, starting Friday, April 14th. This is the perfect spot to bring the whole family, and get up close and personal with some beautiful animals. This is the definition of a fun road trip.
The park is the home to over 30 species of Maine wildlife that can't be returned to their natural habitat, in addition to all the animals, you can also check out the fish hatchery, walk the nature trails, and visit the Game Warden Museum.
For a quarter you can purchase feed to give to bears, deer, ground birds, waterfowl and hatchery trout.
Check out the list of the wildlife you can see at the park!
Bald Eagle
Barred Owl
Beaver
Black Bear
Bobcat
Box Turtle
Canada Lynx
Cougar
Coyote
Fisher
Golden Eagle
Gray Fox
Great Horned Owl
Moose
Nocturnal Creatures
Opossum
Peacock
Porcupine
Raccoon
Red Fox
Red-Tailed Hawk
Reptiles and Amphibians
Ring-necked Pheasant
Skunk
Turkey Vulture
White-tailed Deer
Wild Turkey
Wood Turtle
Woodchuck
Here are their hours of operation:
April 14–May 30
Open daily
9:30am-4:30pm (visitors may stay in the park until park 6pm)
May 30–September 5
Saturday-Thursday
9:30am-4:30pm (visitors may stay in the park until park 6pm)
Friday
9:30am-6:30pm (visitors may stay in the park until park 8pm)
September 5–October 14
9:30am-4:30pm (visitors may stay in the park until park 6pm)
October 15 – November 15
9:30am-3:30pm (visitors may stay in the park until park 5pm)
For more information on parking and prices, check out their website