ROAD TRIP: Maine Wildlife Park Opens For The Season April 14th

Looking for a little family fun? This is road trip worthy!

Maine Wildlife Park, located in Gray, will soon be back for the 2023 season, starting Friday, April 14th. This is the perfect spot to bring the whole family, and get up close and personal with some beautiful animals. This is the definition of a fun road trip.

The park is the home to over 30 species of Maine wildlife that can't be returned to their natural habitat, in addition to all the animals, you can also check out the fish hatchery, walk the nature trails, and visit the Game Warden Museum.

For a quarter you can purchase feed to give to bears, deer, ground birds, waterfowl and hatchery trout.

Check out the list of the wildlife you can see at the park!

Bald Eagle

Barred Owl

Beaver

Black Bear

Bobcat

Box Turtle

Canada Lynx

Cougar

Coyote

Fisher

Golden Eagle

Gray Fox

Great Horned Owl

Moose

Nocturnal Creatures

Opossum

Peacock

Porcupine

Raccoon

Red Fox

Red-Tailed Hawk

Reptiles and Amphibians

Ring-necked Pheasant

Skunk

Turkey Vulture

White-tailed Deer

Wild Turkey

Wood Turtle

Woodchuck

Here are their hours of operation:

April 14–May 30

Open daily

9:30am-4:30pm (visitors may stay in the park until park 6pm)

May 30–September 5

Saturday-Thursday

9:30am-4:30pm (visitors may stay in the park until park 6pm)

Friday

9:30am-6:30pm (visitors may stay in the park until park 8pm)

September 5–October 14

9:30am-4:30pm (visitors may stay in the park until park 6pm)

October 15 – November 15

9:30am-3:30pm (visitors may stay in the park until park 5pm)

For more information on parking and prices, check out their website