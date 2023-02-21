ROAD TRIP ALERT: Kevin Hart Is Coming To Maine

One of the funniest stand-up comedians in the biz is headed to the Pine Tree State!

Kevin Hart is bringing his “Reality Check” 2023 tour to the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, on Friday, April 21st, at 7pm.

Originally known as a stand-up comedian, he has since starred in several hit movies and on TV shows. He has also released several well-received comedy albums.

Tickets go on sale, this Friday morning at 10am, at the Cross Arena Portland website

Keep in mind that there will be a ticket delivery delay of four weeks prior to the show.

Also, this will be a PHONE FREE event. The use of phones wll not be permitted in the area will not be permitted. Upon arrival at the venue, phone siwll be secured in individual pouches that will be opened at the end of the perfromance.

Guests do maintain possession of their phones at all times, and can access them in designated phone use areas within the Cross Isurance Arena.

Kevin Hart has been in a ton of hugely successful movies that we all know and love, including:

Me Time

Ride Along

Night School

Central Intelligence

Get Hard

Jumanji-Welcome To the Jungle

His next Netflix movie "Lift" will be available to stream, on August 25th. In the film, Hart plays a master thief who is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777 flying from London to Zurich.