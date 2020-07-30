Rihanna Drove Past the 2015 Met Gala Red Carpet Because She Felt Like a ‘Clown’

Imagine being Rihanna—one of the most beautiful, successful, talented and adored women in the world—and thinking you look like "a clown."

Well, that's what happened at the Met Gala back in 2015 when the "Love on the Brain" singer walked the red carpet. The theme for that year was China: Through the Looking Glass, which inspired her jaw-dropping outfit.

In an interview with Access published on Wednesday (July 29), Rihanna admitted that she was initially too nervous to step out of the car when she pulled up to the event.

"I remember being so scared to get out of that car because I felt like, 'I'm doing too much,'" she recalled. "I was driving past the red carpet and I was just seeing gowns. I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm a clown, people are gonna laugh at me. This is too much.'"

She even practiced exiting her vehicle while she wore the elaborate gown. "The choreography of getting in the car and getting out — like, we had to choreograph it," she shared. "Who sits at the doors? Where does the coat go? Where do I sit?"

"I circled like three times," she added. "I'm not even joking. Finally, I was like, 'Whatever, let's just go.'"

Although RiRi felt foolish at the time, her opulent yellow look became one of the most iconic Met Gala fashion choices of all time. We can always count on Rihanna to serve a look on the red carpet.