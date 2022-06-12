Rider Dies After Motorcycle Crash In Winslow, Maine

UPDATE: 5:30 PM June 12th, 2022

In an update from the Maine Department of Public Safety we have learned that the crash happened on Saturday (June 11th) NOT Friday (June 10th)

Also, the rider has been identified as 67 year old Paul Rodrigue of Canaan.

He was wearing a helmet at the time and the crash remains under investigation.

Original story follows...

The rider of a motorcycle is dead following a late Friday night crash on Route 201 in Winslow.

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the rider of a motorcycle is dead following a crash near Augusta Cash Fuel in Winslow. The crash happened at about 11 PM on Friday, June 10th, 2022.

The identity of the rider has not been released as the person's family has yet to be notified.

The press release says, in part:

Initial investigation indicates the driver of the motorcycle was attempting to pass another vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver of the motorcycle did not survive. The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Just prior to the crash a Maine State Police Trooper observed the driver speeding on Rt. 201 in Vassalboro. As he activated his lights and sirens the driver took off at a high rate of speed and the Trooper out of an abundance caution made the decision not to pursue the vehicle into the more urban area of Winslow.

If you know anything about the incident, please contact the Maine State Police or Winslow Police Department.