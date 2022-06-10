A 56-year-old man from Musquash, N.B., has died following a collision Friday afternoon between a motorcycle and a tractor trailer in Prince of Wales, just west of Saint John.

The Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP, the Musquash Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick and the Department of Public Safety responded to the crash on Highway 1 shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from the RCMP.

Investigators believe the tractor trailer was travelling east when it hit a motorcycle that was parked on the shoulder of the highway. The motorcycle then struck the driver who had been standing beside the motorcycle.

The 56-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later passed away from his injuries, police say. The tractor trailer driver was not injured in the crash. Police did not release the identity of the victim.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation to help determine the cause of the collision.

The Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP is asking anyone who was travelling eastbound on Highway 1 around 12:30 p.m. Friday and may have witnessed the collision to please contact the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP Detachment at (506) 757-1020.

