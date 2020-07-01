Reopening Maine Phase 3 in Effect, July 1, 2020

Phase 3 of Governor Mills' state reopening plan is now in effect as of July 1, 2020.

Spas, amusement parks, bowling alleys, movie theaters and performing arts venues are allowed to reopen today, as long as they follow the state's COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

These businesses are limited to 50 people in enclosed spaces.

Under the original plan, bars and tasting rooms would have been allowed to serve customers indoors beginning July 1st, but Maine delayed that plan following numerous outbreaks of the virus among bar patrons in other states.

READ MORE: Gov. Mills Postpones Re-Opening of Indoor Bar Service in Maine

RELATED STORY: Governor Mills Announces Alternative to 14-Day Quarantine For Visitors