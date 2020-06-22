Gov. Mills Postpones Re-Opening of Indoor Bar Service in Maine

Governor Janet Mills' Administration announced Monday that the reopening of indoor service in Maine's bars has been postponed from the planned reopening on July 1.

As part of stage 3 of Mills' Restarting Maine’s Economy plan, bars would be allowed to open on July 1. Citing the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission in bar setting that and outbreaks linked to the reopening of bars in other states, reopening of indoor service for bars in Maine has been postponed until further notice.

“This was a difficult but necessary decision given the increased public health risk and the outbreaks we have seen across the country associated with indoor service,” said Governor Mills. “While we believe this is the most prudent step to protect the health and safety of Maine people, we recognize that it will frustrate some businesses and patrons. The Administration will work with these businesses to help them open for outdoor service to the extent they may be able to do so. Meanwhile, we will continue to monitor the prevalence of this deadly virus and take whatever steps necessary to protect people as we continue the gradual reopening process.”

In today's Maine CDC briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah reported that there were no new COVID-19 related deaths for the sixth day in a row, keeping the total number at 102.

The cumulative number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Maine is now at 2,971, an increase of 14 since Sunday. 2,640 of those cases are confirmed while 331 are deemed probable.

328 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 27 are currently hospitalized with 13 of those in critical care and 6 patients on ventilators.

2,406 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered, an increase of 15 since Sunday.

The total number of active, diagnosed cases of COVID-19 is 463, a decrease of 1.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 molecular tests that have been performed as of Sunday is 80,432 with a positivity rate of 4.23%.

Governor Janet Mills announced last week that her administration is allowing indoor dining in all Maine counties.

Up until the announcement, Androscoggin, Cumberland, and York county restaurants were still restricted to takeout and outdoor seating only. Beginning Wednesday, June 17, restaurants in those counties can voluntarily reopen to offer indoor dining with added health and safety protocols outlined in the COVID-19 Prevention Checklist.

For restaurants, that means tables spaces at least six feet apart, no more than 50 people per room, single use condiments and no salad bars or buffets for now.

Other changes announced that go into effect on Wednesday are loosening restrictions on bars, breweries, and tasting rooms in Androscoggin, Cumberland and York counties permitting them to open for outdoor, seated service. Gyms, nail salons, and tattoo parlors may also reopen, all with added health and safety protocols.

Capacity limits at retail stores are going up as well, allowing up to 5 customers per 1,000 square feet. Staff are still required to wear cloth face coverings and follow strict public health precautions.

Governor Mills has extended the Civil State of Emergency through July 10. Nearly every state in the nation has an ongoing Civil State of Emergency which allows the use of Federal resources and gives states the ability to use all resources available to respond to COVID-19.

The Mills administration has put an alternative to the current 14-day quarantine order that is in place for people visiting or returning to Maine.

Under the new rules, adults who can certify that that they have received a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours, may forgo the 14-day quarantine. Children are exempt.

Visitors must also sign a certificate of compliance saying that they have received a negative COVID-19 test, or will be quarantined for 14 days, or that they have already completed their 14-day quarantine in Maine. Visitors must provide this compliance whenever they check in at any lodging such as hotels, campgrounds and Airbnbs. Visitors may be asked to provide proof of the negative result. The compliance requirement takes effect July 1.

Residents of New Hampshire and Vermont are exempt from the testing or the 14-day quarantine effective immediately if they are coming for a brief time and return home. Beginning June 12, New Hampshire and Vermont residents can stay in lodging without going through the compliance process. The exemption is due to the similarity in number of active cases of COVID-19 in those states compared to Maine.

Stage 2 of Maine's phased plan to reopen the State began on June 1 and raises the prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people to 50. People who are able to work from home should continue to do so, and people should wear cloth face coverings in public settings where physical distancing measures are hard to maintain.

If the Maine CDC detects any resurgence of the virus, the state will slow down the stages and reinstate restrictions.

For a more complete listing of the stages and the governor's layout of those stages, click here.

Click or tap here to see the state's modified COVID-19 prevention checklist.

If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, including a runny nose, sore throat, dry cough, fever and in severe cases, difficulty breathing, the Maine CDC says you should call your doctor before going in so that they can prepare for your arrival. The Maine CDC continues to update with new information daily. Keep checking on our mobile app or website to get the latest.