Rent This Private Island In Downeast Maine For Cheaper Than You’d Think

In a year where vacations don't seem entirely possible, there's a destination in Maine that is here to change your mind. According to VRBO.com, Spruce Island, off the coast of Stonington, is a private island available for rent. It'll run you an average of $1,100 per night, but when you consider how many people you can bring along and what kind of socially distant privacy it offers, it may be worth the splurge. Not only that, the island is home to spectacular views, plenty of leisure options and a real chance to enjoy some peace and quiet. How about a closer look?