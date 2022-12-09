I've been watching The Price is Right for as long as I can remember and in all that time, I've never seen any trips to Maine or New Hampshire offered until recently. Here are two examples of trips offered that were kind of a bust for the winners.

A Trip to Portland, Maine?

On an episode of The Price is Right that aired on January 19, 2021, a showcase included trips to Portland, Oregon and Portland, Maine. Pretty cool right? Except for the trip technically wasn't to Portland, Maine. Here's the description of the trip to Portland as read by The Price is Right announcer George Gray:

You and a guest will fly round trip business class from Los Angeles to Portland, Maine for a six night stay in a deluxe ocean view room at the Inn at Ocean's Edge. Relish the finer things at this quintessential ocean front hotel perched on the shores of the Penobscot Bay.

Fremantle Fremantle loading...

What? Penobscot Bay? But Portland is on Casco Bay. So sure. The winner's plane from Los Angeles will land at the Portland Jetport, but the Inn at Ocean's Edge is 83 miles up the coast in Lincolnville, near Camden and Belfast.

Jeff Parsons Google Maps loading...

Oscar Rosales Gonzalez, a theme park employee in Southern California won his showcase and the trips to the two Portlands, but the only time he'll be spending in Portland, Maine is waiting at the Portland Jetport for his flight home.

Boston to California to New Hampshire

Catherine Graham was one of the first four contestants to come on down on the February 1, 2022 episode of The Price is Right. She won her way up on stage to join Drew Carey who revealed that she would be playing for a trip to New Hampshire.

Fremantle loading...

Catherine, who lives in Boston, was playing for a trip to New Hampshire. But here's the crazy part. She would be flown out of Los Angeles for her trip. That's standard practice for trips given away on the show, yet she lives only an hour from Boston and has likely been to New Hampshire more times than she can count.

You could see the look on her face at first, but as the producers instruct all the contestants to do, she acted over the top excited that she could win a trip to New Hampshire.

Catherine did win the trip to New Hampshire playing Side By Side, knowing that the trip was $7696, not $9676.

Fremantle Fremantle loading...

Catherine also won $1000 for spinning $1.00 on the big wheel and made it to the showcase but overbid and lost. She did, however, walk away with $10,800 in cash and prizes. Oh but then there are taxes. I was told Catherine had to pay $800 in taxes but on winnings of $10,800, it sounds like she may have to pay more come tax time.

What $2M Can Afford You in Maine, Mass, and Miami Let's pretend you have $2 million sitting in your pocket and you're on the market for a new home. What could you afford in Maine, Massachusetts and Miami with your sum of cash? Here are some options... Let's see how they differ.