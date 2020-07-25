Regis Philbin Dead at 88: Celebrities React

Regis Philbin, the legendary TV host, has died at the age of 88.

People confirmed the beloved longtime television icon passed of natural causes on July 24. "We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," his family shared in a statement.

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss," the Philbin family added.

Philbin began his iconic career in 1988 as the host of Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee alongside Kathie Lee Gifford and later served as the original host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? from 1999 to 2002.

Following his death, his former co-stars Gifford and Kelly Ripa paid tribute, as well as celebrities like Adam Sander Jimmy Kimmel and Bob Saget, on social media.

"There are no words to fully express the love I have for my precious friend, Regis. I simply adored him and every day with him was a gift," Gifford wrote on Instagram. "There has never been anyone like him. And there never will be."

"We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin," Ripa wrote in a joint statement with Ryan Seacrest. "He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes every day on Live for more than 23 years."

"Regis Philbin spent more time on television than almost anyone. And we were all better for it. Sending love to his family and his fans," Ellen DeGeneres added.

