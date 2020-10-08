Referee Who Officiated Maine Hockey Games Tests Positive For COVID-19

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah reported today that a referee at several hockey games played recently in Maine has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Maine CDC has recently pieced together a series of potential exposures related to an individual hockey referee. This is an individual who was on the ice as a referee for a total of 8 games over a two day period," Shah said in today's Maine CDC briefing.

The games and locations are as follows:

Biddeford Ice Arena - Games on Oct 3 at 8:35 A.M. and 10:05 A.M.

Merrill Fay Arena in Laconia, NH - Game on Oct 3 at 5:45 P.M.

Biddeford Ice Arena - Games on Oct 4 at 7:40 A.M., 9:20 A.M., 11:00 A.M. and 1 P.M.

North Yarmouth Academy - On Oct 4 from 6:30A.M. until 10:15 A.M.

The North Yarmouth Academy location announced seems to overlap with games at the Biddeford Ice Arena. Once we get clarification on this, we'll update the list.

The Maine CDC says anyone that was on the ice should consider themselves and family members as close contacts with someone who has COVID-19 and quarantine themselves for 14 days since the game was played. They also recommend getting tested for COVID-19. To find a location to get tested without needing a doctor's, tap the link below.

According to the the Maine CDC's Wednesday update, the cumulative number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Maine is now at 5,639, an increase of 35 since Wednesday. 5,048 of those cases are confirmed while 591 are deemed probable.

There were no new deaths reported of an individual with COVID-19, keeping the total at 142. 459 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 9 are currently hospitalized with 2 in intensive care and none on a ventilator.

4,900 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered, an increase of 20 since Wednesday. The total number of diagnosed active and cases of COVID-19 is 597, an increase of 15. The cumulative number of COVID-19 negative tests is 477,830 with a 14-day positivity rate of 0.5%.

Governor Mills has extended the State of Emergency in Maine through October 29, allowing Maine to continue to receive federal funding and use available resources to respond to COVID-19.

An executive order remains in place requiring large retail stores, lodging, restaurants, outdoor bars and tasting rooms in coastal counties and Maine's largest cities to enforce the state's face covering requirement, and order which will be statewide starting October 13.

You can view the full list of businesses and read the guidelines for each on The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development's website.

If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, including a runny nose, sore throat, dry cough, fever and in severe cases, difficulty breathing, the Maine CDC says you should call your doctor before going in so that they can prepare for your arrival. The Maine CDC continues to update with new information daily. Keep checking on our mobile app or website to get the latest.