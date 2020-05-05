Recall – RITZ Cheese Crackers

US FDA announced a recall of RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches in the United States. The outer packaging indicates that the product is Cheese variety, while the individually-wrapped product contained in the package is Peanut Butter variety.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut may risk serious or life- threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product.

CLICK HERE to view full recall details including UPC codes.

Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall, and Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9am to 6pm EST.