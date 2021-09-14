Ready. Set. Covid-19 Cancels This Weekend’s Marathon in Caribou

The local economy was dealt another blow with the news that this year's Caribou Marathon has been canceled. The road races were scheduled to run this Sunday with community events planned the entire weekend. Organizers say participants can still participate in the virtual aspect of the marathon, if they choose. Read the full statement below:



The cancellation of the marathon could have a significant impact on the local economy. There were participants set to come from other parts of Maine and New England to stay in hotels and dine at local restaurants. Many of the community events around the marathon are geared toward the general public are what really drive the extra dollars into city of Caribou and surround towns.

Organizers sited that the local hospitals being at capacity and "large partners” not being able to provide volunteers as a contributing factor to the marathon being called off. This goes to show the impact of the current pandemic has when staffing is a problem across most industries. When essential workers are needed to save lives, unfortunately, volunteering at a marathon becomes secondary. I don't know what the magical answer is the make everything around here feel "better.” This has to be a gut punch to the organizers of the event and to them, we thank you for all of the effort you put in to trying to make this year's event happens.

To stay up to date on the marathon you can like this page and you can go to this website to follow the Caribou Marathon and register for the 2022 races.

