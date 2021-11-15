RCMP Investigating Homicide in Woodstock Area

The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating the shooting death of a woman in Bulls Creek N.B., just below Woodstock First Nation.

At around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, police and emergency personnel responded to a report of a woman who was shot outside a home on Route 165, according to a news release from Sgt. Nick Arbour.

Police say 35-year-old Christine Thibodeau died at the scene as a result of her injuries. Thibodeau’s death has been ruled a homicide. A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene and later released, Arbour said.

RCMP are continuing their investigation and are interested in speaking to anyone who has information or witnessed the shooting.

An autopsy has been scheduled to help determine the woman's exact cause of death.

Route 165 in Bulls Creek runs along the Saint John River in southern Carleton County.

Anyone with information that may be helpful is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267). Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

The investigation is continuing.