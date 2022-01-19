RCMP Arrest Man in Connection with Petit-Cap Homicide Case

The New Brunswick RCMP has arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a homicide investigation that began in December with the discovery of a body in the coastal community of Petit-Cap, N.B.

Just after midnight on December 8, members of the Shediac RCMP responded to a report of break and enter at a residence on Route 950, according to Corporal Hans Ouellette.

When police arrived, they found a man dead inside the home. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Nicholas Trenholm. The subsequent investigation determined that Trenholm’s death was a result of a homicide.

At the time, police said they believed two men were involved in the break-in, and both fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.

On Tuesday, January 18, at about 1:45 p.m., police arrested 30-year-old Cole Alexander McFadden outside a business on High Street in Moncton in connection with the case. Police say McFadden was taken into custody without incident.

Police later executed a search warrant at a home on Chemin Poucette in Saint-Andre-Leblanc. During the search, police seized significant amounts of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl. They also confiscated two guns and alleged drug trafficking paraphernalia, including three digital scales and a money-counting machine.

New Brunswick RCMP

McFadden appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by way of tele-remand on Wednesday, and was charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, January 21 for a bail hearing.

The RCMP said the investigation continues. More charges are expected.

