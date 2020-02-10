‘Nanny McPhee’ Star and Child Actor Raphael Coleman Dead at 25

Child actor Raphael Coleman passed away on Friday (February 7) at 25-years-old.

The actor turned activist suddenly collapsed and died during a run on Friday, he was reportedly in good health prior to his death. He was best known for his role as Eric in the 2005 film Nanny McPhee, alongside Emma Thompson and Colin Firth. Coleman also starred in It's Alive and The Fourth Kind before quitting acting.

"Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox," his mother, Liz Jensen, tweeted. "He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be prouder. Let’s celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy."

Carsten Jensen, his stepfather, wrote a lengthy essay on his stepson's passing on his Facebook page. "I guess there's nothing that makes you see death as unfair and meaningless as when a young person dies," he wrote. "It's life itself that's sabotaged. It just happened to my wife, Liz, whose youngest son, Raph of only 25, died last Friday. He collapsed without prior health problems in the middle of a trip and could not be restored. I got to know Raph when he was six years old, and we were so close."

The 25-year-old received his zoology degree from the University of Manchester in 2017 and was working with Extinction Rebellion and focused on fighting for indigenous rights.