Public Schools in Maine Are Planning for Coronavirus

As of Saturday, there has been one coronavirus-related death reported in Seattle, Washington, and while in the grand scheme of illnesses, the flu still has a higher mortality rate, there are still precautions we can take.

The CDC says it is no longer a question of "if" there will be an outbreak, but "when."

In a recent report from News Center Maine, representatives from several school districts interviewed discussed their plans to slow any potential spread of infection inside the facilities.

That includes washing hands, wiping down surfaces, and telling kids to stay home if they are stick, the news station reports.

There are no clear cases or concerns at this point in time, and we as people have to continue in our day to day lives. But we must remember the obvious things, such as not touching our face and washing our hands and seeking medical attention when something does not feel right.

Previously this week, I posted a video from Dr. Peter Lin in Toronto, Canada, about the virus and what you can do on your own to try and prevent it.