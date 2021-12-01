Product Made In A Maine Kitchen Is Stopping Ticks In Their Tracks

People who reside in Maine and all over New England know just how much nuisance ticks are year after year. Outdoor activities include checking yourself and pets for ticks as after any nature outing especially over the past few years as they've become abundant and tick-borne illnesses are on the rise.

According to WMTW, a Maine woman invented a product, and it's literally stopping ticks in their tracks. Jane Gower 74 of Dresden created what she calls Mainejane's Tick Tacklers right from her dining room table. The idea was brought to fruition after Jane took her dog for a walk one day and found several ticks crawling her legs.

Mainejane's Tick Tacklers is a double-sided super sticky fabric piece that fits around an ankle and does not require other tick repelling products such as DEET like many similar patented items, making them one of a kind. At this time Mainejane's Tick Tacklers is patent-pending.

