Holiday Light Parade 2021

The 32nd annual Holiday Light Parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 4th at 6 p.m. in Presque Isle. (See the gallery below for local activities & events).

Judging & Announcements

The Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce holds the ever popular event in Star City. They will have a judging and announcing area in front of Gary’s Furniture and Appliances. The festivities bring so many people out to see the amazing floats and more. Versant Power is sponsoring the parade this year.

Parade Route

The parade starts at the University of Maine at Presque Isle and continues all the way down Main Street to North Street.

Places to Watch

Anywhere along Maine Street is a good place to see the parade. The Chamber said “This year the parking lot on the corner of Cedar and Main Street along with the old Rec Center lot by Carroll’s Auto Sales and Services will be reserved parking for older persons and/or those with disabilities and their caregivers. This area will be marked with signage and a parking attendant will be available to assist on Saturday.”

Local Businesses Open

Thanks to the local businesses who are inviting the community to stop by for activities and to stay warm. There are a lot more things to do, and these are just some of the things going on. Feed the County is accepting donations of nonperishable food items. Donate what you can for a great cause. The Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce has more information.

Enjoy the local gallery below

10 Things To Do at the Holiday Light Parade 2021