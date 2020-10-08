Prince William Supposedly Once Broke Up With Kate Middleton Over an Hour-Long Phone Call

Although Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton are happily married now, William once reportedly broke up with his now-wife over the phone during the early stages of their relationship.

Robert Lacey's new tell-all book, Battle of the Brothers, claims that in 2007, William broke up with Kate during an hour-long phone call while she was in a meeting.

Lacey reported that on April 11, 2007, Kate had to excuse herself from a meeting with the fashion store, Jigsaw. She spoke in a room within the earshot of her fellow buyers who allegedly overheard parts of the conversation.

"She shut the door for more than an hour," he wrote, in an excerpt of his book published by The Daily Mail. "When she came out, she was single."

"William had found dating difficult, for a start, when a surprising number of young women from his circle turned him down flat," he continued. "They could suss out the truth about where his heart lay, even if he himself could not.”

“Suddenly girls from Brazil no longer seemed so glamorous, and the prince missed his family — which by now meant the Middleton family," he explained in the book. "One pillar of William‘s year at Sandhurst had been his regular Friday night escapes to Bucklebury, where he could collapse and be mothered by Carole — and also fathered by the quiet and affectionate Michael who, whisper it, could provide a better ear for confidences, on some issues, than Prince Charles."

Shortly after, William and Kate began talking on the phone once again. A little over ten weeks after their supposed breakup, they were photographed kissing at a party in Bovington, Dorset.