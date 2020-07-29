Prince William Reveals What Caused Him to Break Rank and Post to Twitter

What caused Prince William to break rank and post on Twitter? Sports, of course!

The future king spoke about the incident on the Wednesday (July 29) episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast and confirmed that he did indeed break Royal protocol to send a tweet.

People were already suspicious that he took over the account back in May after he signed the tweet with a "W".

"Well done Liverpool ... an incredible result, what a comeback! W," he tweeted.

"No, they [my staff] deliberately keep me away from that," he admitted to Crouch. "When Liverpool did that amazing [game against Barcelona] I went mental, I grabbed the Twitter thing and I just posted it," he recalled. "It was an amazing match. I was literally blown away by it. It was one of the best games of football I've ever seen. And I got completely out of control and I just went, 'Tweet that, get it out. Give it here!'"

It's no secret that Prince William is a fan of sports—he's even the President of the Football Association in the United Kingdom. And this wasn't the first time he was tempted to tweet, either. The British soccer team Aston Villa had a few victories after a rough season and he was close to getting on Twitter to celebrate the occasions.

"And nearly every Villa game we've won — which hasn't been many this season — I've been trying to get a hold of it," he said, chuckling. "They keep it away from me now. I have to fight them for it."