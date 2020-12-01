Nostalgic game show lovers, come on down: Your prayers have been answered. Now you can watch vintage episodes of The Price Is Right 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Plus: They’re totally free.

That’s because The Price Is Right now has its own dedicated channel on Pluto TV, the streaming service and app that offers viewers a massive array of ad-supporting streaming channels. They have their own versions of cable channels like MTV or AMC, sports and news channels, a wide variety of movies you can watch live or on demand, and channels devoted to a single show aired endlessly unto eternity. Those channels include Beverly Hills, 90210, Star Trek, Deal or No Deal, Mystery Science Theater 3000 — and now, The Price Is Right.

Note that the channel is called “The Price Is Right: The Barker Years” — so Drew Carey fans need not apply. Instead, you get classic Price Is Right goodness from the game show’s heyday — the episode on as I write these words is so old Bob Barker, who hosted the show from 1972 to 2007, actually has brown hair. I watched The Price Is Right constantly as a kid in the 1980s — it was the go-to show to watch when you were at home sick from school — and I don’t even remember a time when Bob Barker had brown hair. So these shows are really vintage.

Pluto has also added QVC, HSN, Showtime Selects, and a Home For the Holidays channel with holiday cooking recipes. But c’mon: Would you rather watch holiday cooking recipes or would you rather watch Plinko? That’s what I thought.