Presque Isle Woman Sentenced for Passing Counterfeit Money

A 31-year-old Presque Isle woman was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Bangor for passing counterfeit money.

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Jessica Jones to two months in jail and two years of supervised release.

Court records show that on July 23, 2018, Jones used counterfeit $20 bills at Domino’s Pizza and McDonald’s in Presque Isle. Jones later told police that she had received the fake money from an individual who was trading counterfeit bills for drugs.

Jones pleaded guilty last August, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee. She faced a maximum of 20 years in prison on the federal charges.

The Presque Isle Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service investigated the case.

The U.S. Secret Service was created in 1865 to combat the rise of counterfeit currency following the Civil War. As the U.S. financial system has evolved from paper currency to credit cards and digital information, the agency's investigative responsibilities have also changed.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [

Maine's 16 Counties Ranked By How Much Money People Make Here's the list of every county in Maine ranked by median household income from lowest to highest.