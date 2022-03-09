Presque Isle Woman Sentenced for Passing Counterfeit Money
A 31-year-old Presque Isle woman was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Bangor for passing counterfeit money.
U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Jessica Jones to two months in jail and two years of supervised release.
Court records show that on July 23, 2018, Jones used counterfeit $20 bills at Domino’s Pizza and McDonald’s in Presque Isle. Jones later told police that she had received the fake money from an individual who was trading counterfeit bills for drugs.
Jones pleaded guilty last August, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee. She faced a maximum of 20 years in prison on the federal charges.
The Presque Isle Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service investigated the case.
The U.S. Secret Service was created in 1865 to combat the rise of counterfeit currency following the Civil War. As the U.S. financial system has evolved from paper currency to credit cards and digital information, the agency's investigative responsibilities have also changed.