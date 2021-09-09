Presque Isle Police Investigating Incident at Mai Tai Lounge

The Presque Isle Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying an individual involved in a complaint they are investigating. An alleged incident occurred at the Mai Tai on September 3 and authorities are attempting to track down the male seen in the security footage from that date. There are not any specific details about the alleged incident available to us at this time.



Still shots from the footage show that the male has several tattoos and appears to have a tattoo on his neck area. If anyone knows who this person may be, or if you have any other information about the incident, please contact the PIPD at 207-764-4476. You can also contact them through their Facebook page if you are unable to access a phone or stop by the department on North Street in Presque Isle.

The Mai Tai restaurant and lounge is located on Main Street and is a staple for many people in the area. We will update this story as information about the case becomes available.

