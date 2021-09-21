Presque Isle Nips MDI Golf 186-188 Caribou 3rd with 200
The MDI Trojan Golf Team took the long ride up to Presque Isle on Tuesday afternoon, September 21st to play the Presque Isle Wildcats and Caribou Vikings. At the end of the day Presque isle nipped MDI 186-188 with Caribou finishing 3rd. The medalist was Presque Isle's Owen MacKinnon with a low score of 44. Here are the individual scores
Presque Isle - 186
- Owen MacKinnon 44
- Jackson Maynard 46
- Grant Stubbs 48
- Gavin Dunleavy 48
- Jack Boone 49
- Ben Duprey 53
- Wilson Saucier 56
MDI - 188
- Kasch Warner 45
- Emily Carter 47
- Caden Braun 47
- Jameson Weir 49
- Evan Beals 53
- Joey Wellman-Clouse 56
- Carlina Leonardi 57
Caribou - 200
- Jacob Walton 48
- Avery Thibedeau 48
- Luke Beidelman 51
- Matt Pelletier 53
- Ty Hunter 53
- Lars Spooner 55
- Griffeth McNeal 58
The MDI Golf Team is back at it on Wednesday, September 22nd when they will host Ellsworth and John Bapst at Kebo Valley Golf Course
Thanks to Coach Maurais for the scores