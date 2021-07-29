A Presque Isle area man faces a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Aroostook County and other parts of Maine.

Twenty-four-year-old Zane M. Willhide appeared in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Wednesday.

According to court records, between July 2018 and May 2019, members of the conspiracy obtained methamphetamine in western and southern states from sources in Mexico. Willhide and his co-conspirators then distributed the drugs in Aroostook County and other parts of central and northern Maine, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark.

Willhide faces between 10 years and life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million. He will be sentenced after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

Zane Willhide booking photo

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, Clark said.

At least a dozen more Aroostook County residents have already pleaded guilty for their part in this drug trafficking operation.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated this case with the assistance of multiple state and local law enforcement agencies.