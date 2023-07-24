Post Malone Debuts His Country Career at Xfinity Center in Massachusetts

Post Malone is one of the most well-known pop/rap artists today.

His "Always Tired" face tattoos give a hint of Jelly Roll, but his music is more suited on Today's Hits, as opposed to country hits...

Until now.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 Getty Images loading...

In recent interviews, Post Malone has been very open about getting into country music. Growing up in Texas from the age of nine, Malone is no stranger to country music, even if he has not been performing and creating music in the genre.

“I put myself on country whenever I started playing guitar, I’m gonna get a rhinestone suit,” he previously revealed in several interviews, according to a Country Now article. “I wanna work with George Strait, Toby Keith… there’s too many people.”

Well, Posty performed at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on July 22, and he tried it out...country music, that is.

He brought up New England's own Noah Kahan to perform his song "Dial Drunk." Listen to it below.

Holy smokes.

First of all, if you do not know Noah Kahan, get to know him. He is an incredibly talented writer and performer from Vermont.

Side note: he references New England in A LOT of his songs. He is incredible and one of my favorite artists.

Now, this song is more folky than country. I understand that. I recognize many true country fans will think this is not country music, and you are partly correct.

That said, folk music is pretty close to country music, and this is Post Malone's first attempt to break into the genre. I, for one, absolutely love it. I think Posty's raw, scratch-singing voice is beautiful, and would fit the country genre well.

What about you? Is this a version of Post Malone that we like? Do we welcome him into country music, or should he stick to his pop/rap stuff?

