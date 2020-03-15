Portland Strip Club Offers Coronavirus-Free Lap Dances

According to a Facebook picture by Janice Hylton, the Portland strip club PT's Showclub Portland, is advertising on their roadside sign that you can receive lap dances that are coronavirus-free.

Though that may be exciting to some, we're not exactly sure how a business can guarantee that someone who hasn't been tested, and isn't yet showing symptoms, is completely free of COVID-19.

While we're all about people living their best life, this is something that just may cross into the 'false advertising' bracket.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Source: Portland Strip Club Offers Coronavirus-Free Lap Dances
Filed Under: Coronavirus-free, Lap Dances, Moose Morning Show, Portland Maine, PT's Showclub, Strip Club
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top