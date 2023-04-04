One More Reason To Love Portland Sea Dogs Baseball

No it’s not the Major Leagues and the historic Boston Red Sox.

But minor league baseball is such a charm. The smaller stadiums mean you are closer to the action in any seat. Ticket prices aren’t ‘thru the roof expensive’ either.

And they have great promotions, like this one today.

Portland Sea Dogs home opening game at Hadlock Field is this Thursday the 6th, at 6 p.m. They play against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The Double A team for the New York Mets.

And if you are planning on attending any game this summer and are on a tight budget, keep your fingers crossed that this morning (Tuesday the 4th) at 9 a.m. in Portland the temperature is very cold.

At 9 a.m. the temperature will determine the price of general admission tickets for any game this season. The team’s promotion is

Just a Dime a Degree

Mother Nature determines the price. A dime a degree. So if it is 45 degrees at 9 a.m. any general admission tickets purchased Tuesday would be $4.50. 40 degrees would be $4. 50 degrees - $5. FYI, general admission tickets normally cost $11. Gee, that would be a scorcher of a temperature.

No limit on the number you can purchase just has to be done either at the box office or online. Here's the link.

See you at the ball park this summer. And here is a fun fact. This is The Sea Dogs 30th season. Yes time flies. But you can't beat fun at the ballpark.

