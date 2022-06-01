Porno for Pyros Announce Additional 2022 Reunion Shows

UPDATE: Porno for Pyros will now be part of a third show, with Perry and Etty Lau Farrell announcing the return of their avant-garde nightlife event series, Heaven After Dark. For the Los Angeles installation, Porno for Pyros will join Starcrawler, Frankie and Witch Fingers and Perry Farrell's Kind Heaven Orchestra on July 7 at The Belasco in Los Angeles. The pre-sale starts tomorrow (June 2) from 10AM to 10PMPT followed by a general ticket on-sale Friday (June 3) at 10AM PT. Check here for ticketing info.

Farrell views Heaven After Dark as reviving the original spirit of Lollapalooza when it had more of a traveling carnival feel, mixed with some elements of Andy Warhol's Factory, with a mix of musicians, visual artists, street performers, comedians, DJs and surprise special guests. After the extraordinary results of the inaugural concert, working alongside Etty on this blossoming event series unified the art community. We reigniting the powers of curiosity, and expression through the use of visual and auditory art. The public craves truth ((Unified smirks)," says Farrell.

Porno for Pyros, the alt-rock band fronted by Perry Farrell (Jane's Addiction), have announced their second reunion show of 2022, which will take place on July 30 at Metro in Chicago, Illinois as part of the Lollapalooza After Show series.

The group first reconvened in 2020 for an appearance at a virtual version of Lollapalooza and, at the Welcome to Rockville festival on May 22, they played their first live show in 26 years. The setlist featured a mix of songs off their only two records — 1993's Porno for Pyros and 1996's Good God's Urge — as well as a handful of Jane's Addiction covers.

The Rockville performance came by virtue of Jane's Addiction having to bow out as guitarist Dave Navarro has been battling long haul effects after contracting COVID in December. In a recent statement, he expressed confidence that he will recover in time, but remained uncertain as to when he can expect to return to full capacity.

Opening for Porno for Pyros at the upcoming reunion show will be Crawlers, an alt-indie group who released a self-titled EP last year and have issued two new singles — "Fuck Me (I Didn't Know How to Say)" and "I Can't Drive" — this year.

A pre-sale starts June 2 at 10AM, per Porno for Pyros' social media post, and more ticketing information can be found at the venue's website.