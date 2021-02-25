Whether purchasing an Elvis Presley record, successfully completing a crossword puzzle (without cheating), or eating a cronut, chances are you've jumped on a fad bandwagon at some point in your life.

Merriam-Webster defines fads as "practices or interests followed for a time with exaggerated zeal: craze." While some fads and trends do, indeed, fall into the temporary category (think goldfish swallowing), others, such as Barbie dolls, remain venerable icons to this day.

Stacker scoured historical accounts, company websites, news media, and other sources to find the most popular fads from 1920 to today. They range from the bizarre to the energetic; from pageants, games and toys, candy, books, and national heroes, to touch on just a few. Some you've never heard of, some are beyond outrageous, and others are mainstays of American life.

Maybe you've participated in, or still do, at least one of these. Perhaps your parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents experienced these fads over the years, passing along their love for the longer-lasting crazes through the decades. And maybe, you and your kids are involved with one now or will pass them along to the next generation of eager youth and adults looking for pastimes and popular entertainment... or just plain silliness.