PopCrush Nights Is Turning Off the Mic for Blackout Tuesday

On Tuesday June 2, I will be participating in Blackout Tuesday to honor George Floyd and the countless others who died unlawfully at the hands of police officers.

I, along with my industry peers, will be using this day as "a time to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community." I will not be on the radio and PopCrush will not be posting on our sites as we take this day to reflect on the actions that we, all as one, need to take to support the black community.

As a black woman, it is hard to continuously watch this happen to a citizenship of people who have been disenfranchised for so many years. I am crying for George Floyd, Amaud Abrey, Breonna Taylor, my family, my church, my community and my country.

I encourage everyone to take this day to educate themselves, have important conversations and figure out how we can act in an effective way that will bring forth change. I hope you, as well, take the day to reflect on the things you can do to advocate for a more fair and just system for everyone in our country.

On behalf of PopCrush Nights, we extend our sincerest condolences to the family of Mr. Floyd and hope that his death will not have been in vain, but instead may serve as a true catalyst to the healing of our nation.

In the time that you would normally be listening to me on your radio, here are some actions you can take:

Help the family of George Floyd HERE.

Fight for Breonna Taylor HERE.

Help the family of Ahmaud Arbery HERE.

Want to help protesters? Donate to one or more community bail funds HERE.

Visit Movement For Black Lives for additional ways you can help the cause.

Want to connect with leaders building grass roots campaigns? Click HERE.

Are you an ally and want to learn more? Here are some anti-racism resources.

#TheShowMustBePaused.

— Kayla Thomas, PopCrush Nights host

Twitter: @KaylaThomas40