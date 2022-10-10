A Penobscot County man has been charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs following a traffic stop and drug seizure in LaGrange.

The Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Noah Tamulonis was monitoring traffic on the Bennoch Road in LaGrange at around 7:20 p.m. last Tuesday, October 4, when he observed a vehicle committing multiple traffic violations. The officer stopped the vehicle and other deputies arrived on scene to assist.

​Deputies performed a search of the vehicle and reportedly seized 2.2 gross grams of heroin/fentanyl, 2.2 gross grams of crack cocaine, 18 gross grams of methamphetamine and 16 Alprazolam pills (Xanax).

Based on the information gathered at the scene and the confiscated illegal drugs, 41-year-old Bryan Jazowski of Bradford, Maine was placed under arrest and transported to the Penobscot County Jail.

Jazowski was initially charged with: Unlawful Trafficking of Schedule "W" Drugs (Class B), Unlawful Possession of Schedule "W" Drug x2 (Class C), Unlawful Possession of Schedule "W" Drug (Class D), and Violation of Conditional Release (Class C).

This article will be updated as more information comes to light.

