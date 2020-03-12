Police Seize Firearm, Drugs and Stolen Property, Waterville, N.B.

Police used a search warrant Wednesday morning to seize a firearm, drugs and stolen property at a home on Estey Road in Waterville, New Brunswick.

The Woodstock RCMP along with the West District Crime Reduction Unit searched the residence around 7:30 a.m. as part of an ongoing drug investigation that began in February 2020.

Meth, cocaine, a quantity of pills, a loaded firearm, drug paraphernalia and several items that are believed to have been stolen from the area were found.

A woman was arrested at the scene. She was released shortly after, said police. The investigation is ongoing.