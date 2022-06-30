Police Looking for Owner of Cash Found in Mailbox in Doaktown

Someone in the Doaktown, N.B. area is apparently missing some cash and police are trying to find the rightful owner.

The Doaktown RCMP says an unsealed envelope containing money was recently turned in by Canada Post.

Canada Post employees in Doaktown had found the envelope with no address in the Main Street community mailbox on June 20th when checking for outgoing mail. The envelope was opened as per policy and was found to contain an amount of cash. The envelope and money were then turned over to police.

The RCMP has reason to believe the envelope might have been dropped in the community mailbox by mistake, and are hoping to return the money to its rightful owner.

Police are urging the rightful owner of the money to contact the Doaktown RCMP at (506) 365-4700 and be ready to answer questions that would help confirm their ownership.

Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

