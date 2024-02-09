Police Looking for Missing 39-Year-Old Man from Washburn, Maine

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s is looking for a missing man, 39-year-old Erik Foote from Washburn, who was last seen on January 30th in the vicinity of Freshies on Main Street in Presque Isle.

Aroostook County Sheriff's Office Aroostook County Sheriff's Office loading...

Description of Missing Washburn Man

Foote is 5’10” and weighs 155 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket, said the Sheriff's Office.

Aroostook County Sheriff's Office Aroostook County Sheriff's Office loading...

Missing Persons Report Filed

Foote’s family said he has “mental issues” and needs to be located, according to WAGM News. A missing persons report was filed on February 8.

Aroostook County Sheriff's Office Aroostook County Sheriff's Office loading...

Contact Law Enforcement with Information

Police said several law enforcement agencies are looking for Foote. Contact the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-432-7842 if you have any information about his whereabouts.

News Updates

Updates to this news story will be posted on social media when more details are released. Follow the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook for more info.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker