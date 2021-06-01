Police Investigating Reported Robbery & Assault, West Bath, Maine

Police in Maine are investigating a reported robbery and assault in West Bath that put one man in the hospital.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office says a woman flagged down the victim on Berry's Mill Road Saturday night.

WMTW reports the man got out of his pickup truck to help the woman with her “broken down” SUV when two or three men got out of the vehicle. Deputies say the men assaulted and robbed the victim, then loaded him into the bed of his own pickup and drove him to a random house in Phippsburg. The homeowner called the sheriff’s office and reported people running into the woods.

Investigators believe the suspects were picked up by another vehicle. Sheriff’s Deputies used a K9 team to try to track the suspects, but were unsuccessful.

The victim of the assault was taken to a hospital.