Police Investigating Death of 43-Year-Old Woman in Perry, Maine

Investigation is Ongoing

The Maine State Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old woman in Perry, Maine.

Officers found Kimberly Neptune dead in an apartment at 27 Thunder Road on Thursday night around 8:11 p.m. Police said the “circumstances of her death are suspicious.”

Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said a relative of Neptune had asked the Pleasant Point Police Department to do a well-being check.

Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North was called to do the investigation. They are being assisted by the Pleasant Point Police Department. Moss said the Chief Medical Examiner is doing an autopsy on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Surveillance Photos to Help Identify Person

Police have released a screenshot from a neighbor’s surveillance camera with an individual walking by the apartment building. Investigators are asking the public to look at the images to help identify the person in the photos. Detectives said they want to speak to them to determine if they have any relevant information to provide authorities.

Reach out to Police with Information

Contact the Maine State Police at (207) 973 - 3700 if you have any information to provide that relates to the investigation. Moss said to leave a message for Detective Larry Anderson if you know anything about the person in the photos or have any info about Neptune’s death.

