Police Offer $10,000 Reward in Homicide Case, Perry, Maine

Homicide Investigation

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the death of a 43-year-old Perry woman on Thursday was a homicide. Police found Kimberly Neptune deceased April 21, 2022 in her home at 27 Thunder Road in Perry, Maine.

$10,000 Reward Offered

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the Pleasant Point Police Department for information “leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the death of Neptune,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Moss said “We hope the possibility of the $10,000 reward will incentivize people to do the right thing and reach out to law enforcement with any information that can help solve this case.”

Photos Released to Identify Individual

Police released photos Friday from a screenshot from a neighbor’s surveillance camera. Investigators are looking for the public’s help to identify the person in the photos. Detectives said they want to speak to the individual to determine if they have info related to the case.

Call the Maine State Police with Information

Contact the Maine State Police if you have any information related to the current investigation. The number to contact authorities is (207) 973 - 3700 if you can identify the person in the photos or have information about Neptune’s death. Leave a message to speak to Detective Larry Anderson about the case.

Investigating the case is the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North with assistance from the Pleasant Point Police Department.

