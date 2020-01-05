Police Investigate Early Morning Crash That Killed 2

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Police are investigating a crash that killed two people in Augusta when a car rolled over.

Augusta police say the crash took place early on Saturday morning.

The crash killed 52-year-old David Smith and 46-year-old Lisa Pelletier, both of Windsor.

Police told WCSH-TV they were working to reconstruct the scene on Saturday and the cause of the crash was unknown.

The car rolled over on North Belfast Avenue and was found on its roof. Police say Smith and Pelletier were pronounced dead at the scene.