Presque Isle Man Arrested Following 8-Hour Standoff

One man was taken into custody Friday night following an 8-hour standoff with police at an apartment house near the Presque Isle McDonald's.

Presque Isle Police say they responded to 26 South Street, Apartment C around 1:00 p.m. in an attempt to apprehend Corey Alexander for a bail violation and domestic violence terrorizing. Alexander allegedly made threats towards law enforcement that he would be leaving in a “body-bag” if police showed up to arrest him.

When officers from the Presque Isle Police Department and the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office arrived a short time later, Alexander presented a knife through the glass window of his apartment door, according to a statement from PIPD.

Officers secured the scene and set up a perimeter, which included evacuating nearby homes and businesses.

Alexander spoke with officers on the phone throughout the day but still refused to come out of his apartment, police say.

At around 5:00 p.m., members of the Maine State Police Tactical Team took over the scene perimeter and continued negotiations. Alexander surrendered peacefully around 9:30 p.m. and was taken into custody.

He was transported to the Aroostook County Jail and charged with violating conditions of release, domestic violence terrorizing, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, creating a police stand-off and refusing to submit to arrest.