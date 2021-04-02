Poland Spring Natural Spring Water Sold In $4 Billion Deal

If you haven't heard, Poland Spring water is now owned by One Rock Capital Partners and Metropoulos & Co., in a $4.3 billion deal. Previously owned by Nestle, several North American brands of water were included in the sale according to an article by the Bangor Daily News, Poland Spring Brand Spring Water, Deer Park Spring Water, Ozarka Spring Water, Zephyrhills Spring Water, Arrowhead Spring Water, Pure Life.

Now with the sale complete the private equity firms plan to breath new life into a stale market for spring water as sales have slowly declined over the years.

There was no word on staffing, if there are any planned lay-offs or even expansions at this time.

Nestle will be focused on growing it's mineral waters business with it's international brands including Perrier, S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna.

