Pickup Strikes UPS Truck on Route 11 in Wallagrass

A 64-year-old man from Eagle Lake was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a two-vehicle crash in northern Aroostook County.

State Police say Gary Theriault was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck on Route 11 in Wallagrass just after dark. Due to the snowy conditions and poor visibility, police say, "Theriault was unable to identify a UPS vehicle that was parked in front of a residence delivering a package.” He tried to avoid a collision, but sideswiped the truck and ended up sliding off the road.

Eagle Lake Fire Department had to use equipment to cut Theriault free from his pickup. He was taken by ambulance to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent and treated for minor injuries.

State Police say the driver of the UPS truck, 26-year-old Lucas Cyr of Washburn, was not hurt.

Trooper Matt Curtin investigated the crash.