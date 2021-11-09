Pete Davidson Hints at Kim Kardashian Relationship With Sly Joke

Pete Davidson played up rumors he's dating Kim Kardashian during a recent interview.

The Saturday Night Live star made an appearance on Late Night With Seth Myers, and he used the opportunity to share an important announcement.

Host Seth Myers opened the segment by alluding to the elephant in the room: "I want to address something," Myers set him up. "I feel like I want to confirm if it's real or rumor. You've been reading a lot about it in the press."

Davidson played into the bit by admitting that he feels the weight of people staring at him, adding that he was ready to come clean. Many assumed they were talking about rumors the comedian is dating Kardashian. That was not the case.

"It is true," Davidson cleverly confirmed. "I do have a show on Tubi coming out." The show in question is an animated comedy called The Freak Brothers, in which he co-stars with Woody Harrelson and Tiffany Haddish.

Watch the segment below:

That's one way to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Rumors of a budding relationship between Davidson and Kardashian have been circulating since the pair were spotted holding hands during a Halloween weekend outing at Knott's Scary Farm in California.

The get-together, allegedly organized by newly engaged couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, came after Kardashian kissed Davidson during a segment on SNL.

At the time, a source told People the pair were on friendly terms. However, rumors about them sharing something more have picked up speed. Page Six tweeted that Kardashian arrived in "Pete Davidson's native NYC," which sparked a wave of memes. Bet you didn't know he was the only person she could visit in the city, huh?

Kardashian and Davidson spent some time together during her trip. They reportedly shared a dinner date and also attended a club. Witnesses told TMZ that they were "very comfortable" together during both outings.

Sources also alleged that Davidson initiated the relationship but only after Kardashian's episode on SNL was complete. We'll have to wait for official confirmation from the pair, though.

While nothing has been confirmed, their public outings have reportedly upset Kardashian's estranged husband Kanye West. A source told HollywoodLife that the rapper was not thrilled to see Kardashian holding hands with another man before their divorce was finalized.

"He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public display of affection with anyone until their divorced is finalized," the source said. "He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God.'”

The rapper — who legally changed his name to Ye — also expressed interest in salvaging his relationship with Kardashian during an interview on Drink Champs. Despite that, he has recently been tied to model Vinetria, according to Page Six.