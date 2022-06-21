Kim Kardashian Consulted With Therapists Before Introducing Her Kids to Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian opened up about the steps that she took before introducing her four children to her boyfriend Pete Davidson during an appearance on Today.

The mogul stopped by the show for an interview that covered a variety of topics including her current relationship.

Kardashian and Davidson were first spotted out in October 2021. That was shortly after they appeared together in a skit on Saturday Night Live during which the reality TV star kissed the comedian. Although they've been together that long, she waited about six months and talked to several therapists before allowing Davidson to meet North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, her children from her relationship with Kanye West.

“I consulted with a few therapists and friends that have been through it. I definitely wanted to wait six months. That was the marker," Kardashian explained. "I think it's different for everyone, and different things work for different people. But you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible."

TMZ noted that Davidson has been spotted out and about with several of her children in recent months. However, the six month rule does seem to check out based on the timeline of their relationship.

While she waited six months before letting Davidson meet her children, she said that she waited about 10 months after filing for divorce before she started considering dating again.

Kardashian copped to feeling a spark when she first kissed her costar on SNL during a recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. She also referenced BDE, a phrase that came into play when Davidson was in a relationship with Ariana Grande, as something that drew her to the star.

Interestingly, Kardashian also referenced her relationship with West while on Today. She revealed that she and the kids spent Father's Day with the rapper.

While Kardashian and West went through a difficult phase with her ex harassing both her and Davidson on social media, they seem to be working through their issues and co-parenting as a team. Page Six noted that they were even spotted together at one of North's basketball games.