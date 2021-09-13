Penobscot County Teen Killed in Rollover Crash

An 18-year-old man was killed and two passengers were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Garland.

Maine State Police and emergency crews responded to Oliver Hill Road shortly after 8:30 p.m. Police say a 2003 Dodge Durango, driven by 18-year-old Jacob Campbell of Exeter left the roadway and rolled over before striking a tree. Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in the SUV were transported to Northern Light Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft with what police called "non-life-threatening injuries."

State Police continues to investigate and say speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information on this case, is asked to call Maine State Police -Troop E at (207) 973-3700.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Garland Fire Department.

Brewer Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash in Bangor

Meanwhile, a collision near the Penobscot River Bridge in Bangor Saturday night claimed the life of a 40-year-old Brewer man and injured two other people.

Bangor Police say the crash happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Oak Street and Washington Street.

Raymond Charloux III of Brewer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, 23-year-old Riley Guerra of Purvis, Missouri, and his passenger, 23-year-old Thomas Strickland of Cartersville, Georgia, sustained unspecified injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

The crash shut down the Penobscot River Bridge for over an hour Saturday night, while police investigated the cause of the collision.

The Bangor Police Department is still investigating.