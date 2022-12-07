Pedestrian Killed on Route 1 in Hancock, Maine

A 67-year-old man was killed early Wednesday morning when he was struck by a pickup truck as he was walking along Route 1 in the town of Hancock.

Police and paramedics responded to the crash site around 6:15 a.m., according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The preliminary investigation by Maine State Police indicates that 57-year-old Shawna Hardison of Lamoine was driving a 2001 Chevy S10 pickup northbound when her vehicle struck a man walking in the roadway, Moss said.



Victim was walking along Route 1 about 45 minutes before daybreak

The man, who was identified as 67-year-old Edwin Rowe of Hancock, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators reported that Mr. Rowe was wearing dark clothing at the time and the stretch of road where he was walking was dark and without streetlights. Weather and visibility appear to be factors in the crash, police said.

Hardison was reportedly not injured in the crash.

A full investigation is being conducted, Moss said. Assisting the Maine State Police Wednesday morning was the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and Hancock, Sullivan and Franklin Fire Departments.

Dave’s Towing of Ellsworth also responded to the scene. Hancock Grammar School delayed opening for two hours Wednesday morning due to the road closure in the area.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

